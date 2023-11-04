San Antonio film community mourns passing of Alamo City Studios founder

Kerry Valderrama, left, passed away on Tuesday. Friends and colleagues shared messages across social media.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio film community is mourning the loss of a pillar of their community.

Kerry Valderrama, a multi-faceted filmmaker, actor and founder of Alamo City Studios, passed away Tuesday night, the Alamo City Studios Facebook page said Wednesday.

He was 43. The details surrounding Valderrama death are unconfirmed at this time.

A former airborne infantryman who spent time in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom, Valderrama founded and served as CEO of Alamo City Studios, a multi-purpose production hub on the East Side.

Valderrama turned to the entertainment industry while working on a master’s degree at the University of Texas at San Antonio.

His first feature film, “Garrison,” was released nationwide through Phase 4 Films. The film was distributed in over 20 countries around the world.

A second film, “Sanitarium,” starred several top-billed actors, such as Robert Englund and Lou Diamond Phillips. Valderrama adapted the film into a series of comic books.

Remembrance messages and memories were shared on social media after news of Valderrama’s death.

“You always made sure to leave a door open at Alamo City Studios for us local artists,” one Facebook user said.

Users quickly recognized Valderrama’s support of growth and equity in the San Antonio film scene.

“Saddened to learn of the sudden passing of Kerry Valderrama, founder of Alamo City Studios,” another Facebook post said. “Kerry did so much to help develop and grow the film industry in San Antonio and was always a kind and encouraging champion of filmmakers.”

This past summer, Alamo City Studios hosted a free summer media arts program for junior and senior high school students.

The UTSA Film/Media program collectively echo the sentiment of remembering Valderrama’s advocacy for filmmakers.

“Faculty and students of UTSA’s Film/Media Program mourn the passing of Kerry Valderrama—a dogged, dedicated, and instrumental force in San Antonio and Texas film culture and business,” they said in an emailed statement. “Kerry was a persistent advocate for film production and education, including for UTSA students who had the opportunity to work at Alamo City Studios and with the Eastside Youth Content Creators Program and gained much from the experience. His absence will be felt for years to come.”

Sam Lerma, a local filmmaker and friend, recalled Valderrama’s magnetic personality.

“He was all about building up our film industry from the bottom up,” Lerma said. “He opened up Alamo City Studios because he really wanted to help others succeed by providing the space for people to learn and grow as filmmakers. All of us in the San Antonio film community are connected in some way through Kerry. We will all miss him and his magnetic personality.”

Danny Owen-Kohutek, the founder of DEKO 37, remembers Valderrama’s commitment to bringing more films to San Antonio and Texas.

“He would lobby the state legislature for film incentives, travel around Texas to speak at film festivals and always lended a helping hand to those that needed advice about filming,” Owen-Kohutek said.

Noah Reyes interned with Alamo City Studios earlier this year. The opportunity brought Reyes into close-knit circles with local artists and chances to even host his own screening.

“My internship at ACS influenced many core aspects of my life,” Reyes said.

Reyes is remembering a man whose depth of love for the city and its artists will always live on.

“I hope the community here in San Antonio, in and outside of film, know[s] that one person, directly or indirectly, can have an irreplaceable impact on so many people’s lives. That last[s] forever,” Reyes said.

Information on memorial services will come at a later date, according to a Facebook post from Alamo City Studios.