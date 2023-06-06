Alamo City Studios to host free summer media arts program for East Side students

High school media and film aficionados on San Antonio’s East Side will soon have a chance to learn and collaborate with film industry professionals.

As San Antonio continues to elevate opportunities for up-and-coming filmmakers, Alamo City Studios (ACS) is set to relaunch its Eastside Youth Content Creators Program (EYCCP) on June 20.

The free 8-week program, a partnership with the City of San Antonio, is a unique opportunity for high schoolers to learn from industry professionals in fields such as acting, directing and more.

“It’s an honor to be able to host this program here at ACS once again,” Kerry Valderrama, CEO of Alamo City Studios, said. “Last year, students produced their own short films and one student was even able to land a job in the industry. This is what it’s all about, and we encourage all High School students from District 2 to register right away. We look forward to developing a new set of trained content creators this Summer.”

District 2 Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez and the San Antonio Film Commission have endorsed this year’s program.

“Last year’s program was such a great success, leaving many students from District 2 with the skills and knowledge to kickstart their careers in media,” McKee-Rodriguez said. “This new 8-week course was funded by the City with lunch and transportation being provided, so we want to ensure all students are aware of the opportunity and given a fair chance to register. We are so excited to do this again, and we will continue to empower our students to learn a trade and pursue a passion at an early age.”

Lunch and free transportation to and from Sam Houston High School to ACS will be provided.

A red carpet event for students to showcase their work will close the program on August 20.

Registration for the program is now open on ACS’s website.