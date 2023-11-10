Driver killed, passenger hospitalized after vehicle crash on East Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital following a vehicle crash on the city’s East Side late Thursday night, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 9:15 p.m. in the 940 block of AT&T Center Parkway, not far from Interstate 35 and Gembler Road.

According to police, a man and a woman in their 20s were traveling at a high rate of speed when they lost control of their vehicle and jumped a curb and crashed into a utility pole. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the female passenger was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where at last check, she was listed in “stable” condition.

SAPD did not say exactly why the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The name of the man killed has not yet been released.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.