Hollywood to make movie about Morgan’s Wonderland

SAN ANTONIO – Morgan’s Wonderland will soon be featured on the big screen.

The inclusive San Antonio theme park announced Tuesday that it has entered an agreement with Zero Gravity and SR-48 for a movie on the Hartman family and their nonprofit organization.

Morgan’s Wonderland is open to people of all ages and disabilities. Gordon and Maggie Hartman were inspired by their daughter, Morgan, to create the park as she was born with cognitive and physical challenges.

A news release states the movie will talk about the moment the Hartmans decided to open the park. It will also focus on the challenges and pressures families face when raising a child with special needs.

“This will be a love story about Morgan, who has dealt with cognitive and physical special needs since birth and who has become a champion of our mission – inclusion,” Gordon Hartman said in the release. “Morgan doesn’t realize what a profoundly positive impact she’s had on helping children and adults with special needs and disabilities, but she truly is a star in her own right.”

Maggie Hartman added that the movie “also will encourage viewers to be kinder, gentler and more understanding in their interactions with others.”

Sean Robins, a producer with SR-48 whose credits include “All My Life,” “Playing with Fire” and “Tag” will work on the film, along with Ryan Lewis, a producer with Zero Gravity Management whose credits include “Fat Kid Rules the World,” “5,000 Blankets,” “The Accountant,” and “Ozark.”

The screenplay was written by Salvador Paskowitz, known for 2016′s “Age of Adaline.”

“As a father, my heart melted reading about the inspirational love Gordon and Maggie had for Morgan and the extraordinary lengths they went through to make this dream a reality,” Robins said. “It’s a story of hope and compassion and community coming together to make the seemingly impossible possible in a time when that message is needed more than ever.”

The screenplay is finished and now that the SAG-AFTRA strike is over, filmmakers are entering the next phase of the movie.

Robins said they are currently building out their team. The news release did not say when the film is projected to debut.

