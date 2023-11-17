Man hospitalized after being stabbed at home in West Bexar County, BCSO says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was stabbed at a home in West Bexar County early Friday morning.

The incident occurrd around 12:30 a.m. at a home in the 2800 block of Fisher Field Drive, not far from Marbach Road and Highway 90.

Accoding to deputies, a man was stabbed in the chest and his grandmother was also cut on the leg during what they say what may have been some type of altercation.

Deputies said they don’t have much information to go on, since the victims have chosen not to talk.

The man was taken by EMS to an area hospital, where he’s expected to recover. The grandmother was treated at the scene.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, BCESD 2 and Bexar County EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, deputies said.