Where to see holiday lights in San Antonio and surrounding areas

It doesn’t matter how old or young you are — sparking lights are always a treat for the holidays.

Many attractions in the San Antonio area have already opened their holiday light displays for the season. Some even have activities for kids, food and drinks, and meet-and-greet opportunities with Santa.

From drive-thru light parks to an old Hollywood film set in Boerne, here are some of the places you can check out lights in San Antonio and the surrounding areas: