Texas A&M University-San Antonio hosts 8th annual Lights of Esperanza holiday celebration

Texas A&M University-San Antonio to host Lights of Esperanza event on Nov. 28.

SAN ANTONIO – Texas A&M University-San Antonio is inviting the community to its 8th annual holiday celebration — Lights of Esperanza.

The free celebration features more than 40,000 lights and a laser light show.

Lights of Esperanza will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday on the university’s campus at One University Way.

Organizers said attendees will be able to experience the following:

Light show

Musical entertainment

More than 40,000 lights throughout the campus

Winter market

Fun activities and games

Photo opportunities

Food trucks

You can read more about the event online.