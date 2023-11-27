Texas A&M University-San Antonio hosts 8th annual Lights of Esperanza holiday celebration

SAN ANTONIO – Texas A&M University-San Antonio is inviting the community to its 8th annual holiday celebration — Lights of Esperanza.
The free celebration features more than 40,000 lights and a laser light show.
Lights of Esperanza will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday on the university’s campus at One University Way.
Organizers said attendees will be able to experience the following:
- Light show
- Musical entertainment
- More than 40,000 lights throughout the campus
- Winter market
- Fun activities and games
- Photo opportunities
- Food trucks
You can read more about the event online.