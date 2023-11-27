54º
Local News

Texas A&M University-San Antonio hosts 8th annual Lights of Esperanza holiday celebration

Celebration is on the evening of Nov. 28

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Texas A&M University-San Antonio to host Lights of Esperanza event on Nov. 28. (Texas A&M University-San Antonio)

SAN ANTONIO – Texas A&M University-San Antonio is inviting the community to its 8th annual holiday celebration — Lights of Esperanza.

The free celebration features more than 40,000 lights and a laser light show.

Lights of Esperanza will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday on the university’s campus at One University Way.

Organizers said attendees will be able to experience the following:

  • Light show
  • Musical entertainment
  • More than 40,000 lights throughout the campus
  • Winter market
  • Fun activities and games
  • Photo opportunities
  • Food trucks

You can read more about the event online.

