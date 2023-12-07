Loop 1604 on Northwest Side, portion of 1604/I-10 interchange will be closed this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Transportation will close a portion of Loop 1604 on the Northwest Side as well as a portion of the Loop 1604/Interstate 10 interchange over the weekend.

TxDOT says westbound Loop 1604 will be closed between the Bitters Road exit ramp and Lockhill Selma Road entrance ramp, and eastbound Loop 1604 will be closed between the Vance Jackson Road exit ramp and the Bitters Road entrance ramp.

The ramp from westbound Interstate 10 to eastbound Loop 1604 will also be closed, as well as the cloverleaf exit from eastbound Interstate 10 to eastbound Loop 1604.

The closure is expected to be in place from 9 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Monday, weather permitting.

Here is the detour information:

Westbound Loop 1604 main lanes: Traffic will take the Bitters Road exit ramp and continue on the frontage road. They can re-enter the westbound main lanes via the Lockhill Selma Road entrance ramp.

Eastbound 1604 main lanes: Traffic will take the Vance Jackson Road exit ramp and continue on the frontage road. They can re-enter the eastbound main lanes via the Bitters Road entrance ramp.

Westbound I-10 to eastbound Loop 1604: Traffic will take the I-10 frontage road exit (just north of UTSA Boulevard) and continue on the frontage road to the eastbound Loop 1604 EB frontage road.

Eastbound I-10 to eastbound Loop 1604: Traffic will take the frontage road exit (just south of La Cantera Parkway and continue on the frontage road to the eastbound Loop 1604 frontage road intersection.

Following the closure, traffic will be diverted to the inside main lanes so crews can work on the outside main lanes.

Off-duty officers will help direct traffic.

The construction is part of the Loop 1604 North Expansion Project, which calls for improvements on the highway between State Highway 16 (Bandera Road) and Interstate 35.

The plan is to expand Loop 1604 to a 10-lane expressway with a shoulder lane in each direction, plus a high-occupancy vehicle lane in each direction.

For more information on transportation and traffic, including alerts, travel times and maps, view KSAT's traffic page. To view more on the current weather conditions, click here. See low-water crossing closures here. Have a question? Get in touch here.