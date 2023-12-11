52º
Woman stabbed multiple times by husband identified; suspect charged with murder

Teresa Moreno Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Martin Garcia. (Bexar County Jail)

SAN ANTONIO – A woman who San Antonio police say was stabbed multiple times by her husband has been identified, and the suspect has been charged.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 66-year-old Teresa Moreno Garcia.

Police said she was stabbed by her husband, 54-year-old Martin Garcia, during an altercation at their Southeast Side home around 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers were called to the home in the 200 block of Channing Avenue, not far from Goliad Road and Steves Avenue, for a report of a stabbing.

According to police, the suspect had called 911, saying he stabbed his wife to death. Officers arrived to find her dead at the scene.

A preliminary police report states the man had gotten into an argument with his wife and then he stabbed her multiple times.

The man had a cut wrist and was taken to an area hospital to be checked out. He was taken into police custody without incident and later charged with murder.

He was booked at the Bexar County Jail and his bond is set at $200,000.

