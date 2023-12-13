Man charged in 2022 fatal shooting of girlfriend given 25-year plea deal

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend on Thanksgiving night in 2022 was given a 25-year plea deal on Tuesday.

Joanna Baker was shot in the head in the 10600 block of Barbwire Pass, not far from Loop 1604 and Shaenfield Road.

Paris Shaw was arrested days later.

The affidavit at the time of the arrest stated that two witnesses identified Shaw as the shooter.

The witnesses told BCSO that Baker and Shaw were in a relationship, and Shaw was “being loud and belligerent” before the shooting.

One witness said he saw Shaw leave a room and return with a small rifle without the stock. Shaw stood in front of Baker, “emptied out a few rounds,” placed the gun between her eyes and threatened to pull the trigger, the witness told authorities according to the affidavit.

The woman allegedly said “Go ahead, I don’t care,” and Shaw pulled the trigger, the affidavit states.

On Tuesday in court, Shaw was officially sentenced per the plea deal and the charge was changed to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to court records, Shaw had previous convictions for evading arrest and failure to stop and render aid.

Shaw must serve half of his sentence before he’s eligible for parole.