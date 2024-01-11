Driver beware: Main lanes, interchange at Loop 1604 and Interstate 10 will be closed this weekend

TxDOT plans for a full closure at Loop 1604 and Interstate 10 this weekend.

SAN ANTONIO – The main lanes of Loop 1604 and Interstate 10 as well as the interchange on the Northwest Side will be closed this weekend due to ongoing construction.

The Texas Department of Transportation said the closure is slated to start at 9 p.m. Friday and end at 5 a.m. Monday.

A news release states the interchange will be closed “for the next several weekends,” but specific timing for future closures has not been released.

The closures include:

I-10 eastbound/westbound main lanes from UTSA Blvd. to La Cantera Parkway.

Loop 1604 eastbound/westbound main lanes from Vance Jackson Road to La Cantera Parkway.

Loop 1604 eastbound/westbound frontage roads between the I-10 eastbound and westbound frontage roads.

The closures allow for bridge construction, if weather allows. The lanes are expected to remain closed for the full duration, and law enforcement will be on-site to direct traffic.

Here is the detour information:

Westbound Loop 1604 main lanes: Traffic will take the Interstate 10 exit ramp to enter the westbound Loop 1604 frontage road. They will turn north to enter the westbound Interstate 10 access road. They can then take a U-turn at La Cantera Parkway to travel back to Loop 1604.

Eastbound 1604 main lanes: Traffic will take the Vance Jackson Road exit ramp to enter the eastbound Loop 1604 frontage road. They will turn south to enter the eastbound Interstate 10 access road. They can then take a U-turn at UTSA Boulevard to travel back to Loop 1604.

Westbound I-10 main lanes: Traffic will take the westbound I-10 frontage road exit after UTSA Boulevard and stay on the frontage road through the interchange. They can reenter I-10 at the first entrance ramp after the interchange.

Eastbound I-10: Traffic will take the eastbound I-10 frontage road exit after La Cantera Parkway and stay on the frontage road through the interchange. They can reenter I-10 at the first entrance ramp after the interchange.

The construction is part of the Loop 1604 North Expansion Project, which calls for improvements on the highway between State Highway 16 (Bandera Road) and Interstate 35.

The plan is to expand Loop 1604 to a 10-lane expressway with a shoulder lane in each direction, plus a high-occupancy vehicle lane in each direction.

For more information on transportation and traffic, including alerts, travel times and maps, view KSAT's traffic page. To view more on the current weather conditions, click here. See low-water crossing closures here. Have a question? Get in touch here.