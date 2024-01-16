Two people, dog trapped after broken sprinkler leads to sheetrock collapse in NW Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Firefighters rescued two people and a dog who became trapped in a third-floor apartment on Tuesday, according to the Leon Springs Fire Department.

Crews with ESD 8 and Helotes Fire Department were the first to arrive at the apartment complex in the 8900 block of Napa Landing, just west of Interstate 10. They were able to save the people and pet trapped using power tools.

Leon Springs FD said the people and dog had been trapped after a sprinkler system pipe burst and sprayed water between the building’s walls.

The constant water spraying eventually led to the collapse of some sheetrock, LSFD said. No one was injured.

Power had to be shut off to 82 units between two separate buildings to avoid injuries. It’s unclear how much the broken sprinkler affected the electrical system.

“This has happened three years consecutively in this complex,” the Leon Springs fire chief told KSAT.

Management for the complex is working to find a place for the residents affected. Leon Springs city officials said they’re working with the county to get buses to keep people warm while arrangements are made.

