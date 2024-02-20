H-E-B announces opening date for Boerne-area store

The Fair Oaks H-E-B is slated to open on March 6, 2024.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio-based grocery giant H-E-B has announced the opening date for its new store in the Boerne area.

Fair Oaks H-E-B will open at 6 a.m. on March 6, the company announced on Monday. It is located at 29388 IH 10 West, just northwest of Dietz Elkhorn Road.

The 104,000-square-foot location will have “all the quality products and innovative services H-E-B customers have come to love and expect,” a news release states.

On March 4, customers can start scheduling orders for curbside and home delivery.

Those orders can be scheduled for pickup or delivery on opening day or up to seven days in advance.

Additional details about the store will be released at a later date.

A previous KSAT report states the H-E-B location will anchor a 118-acre development at Lemon Creek Ranch. The development will include office and retail space, restaurants and more than 25 acres of parks with a walking and biking trail.

Bexar County records show that H-E-B purchased almost 14 acres at the site in January 2021.