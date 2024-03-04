San Antonio’s aviation sector expected to soar with rebrand

The rebranding comes at a time when the airport is preparing to add more direct international flights and a new terminal set to open in 2028.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s exponential growth continues to attract families and businesses, with the San Antonio International Airport playing a pivotal role.

In a remarkable achievement, the airport recorded over 10.6 million passengers in 2023, marking the busiest year in its 80-year history.

Recommended Videos

Keeping pace with this momentum, San Antonio International Airport and Stinson Municipal Airport have unveiled a fresh rebranding initiative today, symbolizing the city’s ascension and aspirations for its aviation sector.

The rebranding comes at a time when the airport is preparing to add more direct international flights and a new terminal set to open in 2028.

Jesus Saenz, the director of airports, expressed his enthusiasm for the new logos.

“We wear it on our chest every day, Saenz said. “It’s on our hearts, it’s on our sleeves, of who we are and what we do. We’re a 24/7, 365 operation.”

Jenna Saucedo-Herrera, the CEO of Greater:SATX, an organization aimed at bringing businesses and jobs to the San Antonio area, echoed the excitement for what’s to come.

“The rebrand is about momentum,” Saucedo-Herrera said. “A new era means a new terminal, 17 new gates and a whole lot more air service capacity. When we have greater air service capacity, we have more jobs and greater jobs in San Antonio.”

Mayor Ron Nirenberg also shared his optimism.

“I think it captures the spirit of our hopes and aspirations for air service in San Antonio,” Nirenberg said.

The rebranding initiative reflects San Antonio’s commitment to accessibility, sustainability and innovation as the city prepares for a new terminal complex focused on these values, according to Saenz.

With the airport’s growth through the pandemic and over the last five years, Saenz is optimistic that this is just the beginning.

“I really wanted to make certain that San Antonio, as a medium-sized airport, is on the map,” he said. “But the exponential growth that we have been experiencing tells us that if we continue to grow and the jobs, the households, the populations, by 2030, we’ll be a large hub airport.”

Travelers like Roman Figueredo appreciate the airport’s convenience, describing it as “cozy” and “very nice that you can get in and get out very fast.”

As San Antonio continues to soar, the airport’s rebranding and expansion plans symbolize the city’s commitment to meeting the growing demand for air travel and fostering economic growth in the region.