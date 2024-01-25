‘We are on cloud nine’: San Antonio airport breaks all-time passenger record in 2023

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio International Airport is starting the new year off with a celebration.

A city news release said that 10,676,570 passengers flew through the airport, making 2023 the busiest year in the airport’s 80-year history.

“We are on cloud nine,” Director of Airports Jesus Saenz said. “ ... We know how much hard work went into it all – with new routes announced domestically and internationally. 2023 is now the year to beat ... we’re planning so much more in 2024.”

Aside from the record, the airport broke a passenger-level record every month consecutively since May. The number of passengers increased those established in 2022 by nearly 13%, the press release said.

July was the first month the airport saw more than one million passengers travel through the facility.

The airport saw other key additions for travelers.

Airport terminal project

In December, a Colarado-based builder was selected to lead the $1.4 billion airport terminal project.

Hensel Phelps Construction Company, one of the largest aviation contractors in the country, will oversee construction and planning efforts.

The project aims to bring a new 17-gate terminal, elevated roadways, and a ground transportation center, among other upgrades.

The city said the new terminal is expected to reach completion by 2028.

New routes, expanded services

The airport saw several new routes and expanded airline service in 2023.

Spirit Airlines added nonstop service to three cities. Delta Airlines resumed daily service to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

Southwest Airlines resumed daily service to Kansas City. VivaAerobus added Queretaro as a new destination last month.

In 2024, the airport plans to continue its growth.

Jan. 11: Spirit Airlines launched nonstop service to Tampa (TPA).

April 5: Spirit Airlines will launch daily nonstop service to Newark (EWR).

May 17: Condor Airlines will launch nonstop service to Frankfurt (FRA) on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

June 1: VivaAerobus will launch nonstop service to Torreon (TRC) with two weekly frequencies on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

June 4: Southwest Airlines will launch nonstop service to Burbank (BUR).

June 5: American Airlines will launch daily, nonstop service to Philadelphia (PHL).