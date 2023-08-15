San Antonio International Airport makes history with 1 million passengers in July

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio International Airport (SAT) made history after reaching 1 million passengers flying in and out of the facility in July.

Officials said the previous record was set four years ago in July 2019, when the airport reached 961,838 passengers.

“We are so thankful to see this incredible milestone,” said Jesus Saenz, director of airports for the San Antonio Airport System. “We are soaring at SAT with so many records being set this year as we work on developing our third new terminal and expanding air service for our community. We strive every day to give our travelers an authentic and elevated travel experience to keep them coming back.”

Airport officials said SAT had its busiest May and June ever this year and the single busiest day on July 31, with 41,560 passengers.

Since July 2019, the airport has added three new airlines, nonstop service to four new destinations and more daily flights to 22 cities.

Data on the exact number of passengers who went through the airport in July 2023 will be available next week on SAT’s website here.

