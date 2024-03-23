Man facing murder charge after deadly shooting on Southeast Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is behind bars after allegedly shooting another man to death on the Southeast Side of town late last year, San Antonio police say.

Sysco Santanna Barrientes, 27, is being charged with murder, according to SAPD.

The deadly shooting happened around 3:30 a.m., on Dec. 30, 2023, in the 700 block of Pennystone Avenue.

Police said when they arrived at the home, the victim, 26, was found dead on the front porch with gunshot wounds.

Through further investigation, the San Antonio Police Department’s Homicide Unit was able to identify Barrientes, officials said.

On Friday night, SAPD said Barrientes was arrested without incident.

