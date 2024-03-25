Vandals cause thousands in damage to cars at Northwest Side apartment complex

Bianca Moreno and her brother, Jose, first noticed the damage to their car after returning from church Sunday morning.

SAN ANTONIO – What may have been someone’s idea of fun has car owners at a Northwest Side apartment complex fuming.

“They left the car running, and it’s, like, broken from the top,” Bianca said. “The window, the windshield is broken. I don’t know why they’re doing this.”

The siblings say they had parked the Kia sedan near the rental office of their apartment complex, located near Prue and Babcock roads, Saturday night. They were unable to find an empty parking space within the gates of the property.

Someone, it appears, launched a beating not only on their car but at least two others, according to reports filed with the San Antonio Police Department.

“The police officer also told us they might’ve been on top and just slammed on the windshield,” Jose said.

Police said they also had two other reports of cars being stolen from the property.

As of Monday morning, they had not made any arrests.

Bianca Moreno said it was still unclear whether a camera outside the gate of the apartment complex was working.

“This isn’t fair,” Bianca said, referring to the expense she and her brother will incur to make repairs. “It’s extra money that you have to pay out of your pocket because this has happened.”

Her brother, meanwhile, is hopeful that police will be able to track down the criminals.

“They did find fingerprints on the back door on the left and on the top of the vehicle,” Jose said. “So, hopefully, that will help us.”