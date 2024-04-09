Hays County resident claims million-dollar lottery ticket

HAYS COUNTY, Texas – A Hays County resident claimed a winning million-dollar lottery ticket.

The $1 million Mega Millions ticket was purchased at a gas station in Creedmoor.

The resident, who asked to remain anonymous, is from nearby Niederwald.

The winning quick-pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (3-8-31-35-44) but not the Mega Ball number (16).

Mega Millions is played by choosing five numbers from a field of 70 and one Mega Ball number from the second field of 25 numbers. To win the Mega Millions jackpot, players must match all six numbers drawn, including the Mega Ball. Players matching fewer numbers may not win the jackpot but could still walk away winners.