75º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Hays County resident claims million-dollar lottery ticket

Winning Quick Pick ticket purchased at gas station in Creedmoor

Mason Hickok, Digital Producer Trainee

Tags: Hays County, Texas, Lottery
Mega Millions Logo (Texas Lottery)

HAYS COUNTY, Texas – A Hays County resident claimed a winning million-dollar lottery ticket.

The $1 million Mega Millions ticket was purchased at a gas station in Creedmoor.

Recommended Videos

The resident, who asked to remain anonymous, is from nearby Niederwald.

The winning quick-pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (3-8-31-35-44) but not the Mega Ball number (16).

Mega Millions is played by choosing five numbers from a field of 70 and one Mega Ball number from the second field of 25 numbers. To win the Mega Millions jackpot, players must match all six numbers drawn, including the Mega Ball. Players matching fewer numbers may not win the jackpot but could still walk away winners.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Mason Hickok is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, walking his dogs and listening to podcasts.

email

Recommended Videos