Adults-only cruise launches on River Walk in downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Visitors to downtown San Antonio can now hop on an adults-only river barge that’s complete with a mariachi band.

GO RIO, the city’s river barge operator, announced this week that it has launched the Mariachi Sip & Cruise.

The cruise is for people 21 and older, and includes a tour around downtown, entertainment from Mariachi Amador, two drink tickets and a souvenir cup.

Boats depart at 7 p.m. on select dates this month and in May. The tours last 50 minutes and tickets cost $60 each.

GO RIO also announced that for the first time, it will showcase one of its boats during the Fiesta Flambeau Parade on Saturday.

“GO RIO boat captains and Girl Scouts from local troops will ride on the wheeled boat float, giving out GO RIO beads,” a news release states. “Marina, GO RIO’s lively turtle mascot, will lead the crowd in a Flambeau dance party -- be sure to be on the lookout for float #133 so you can join in!”

The Fiesta Flambeau Parade is known as America’s largest illuminated night parade with more than 200 parade entries and a typical attendance of about 750,000 spectators. It’s also broadcasted and livestreamed (on KSAT!) to about 1.5 million more people.

KSAT will broadcast a pre-party from 7-8 p.m., with parade coverage following from 8-11 p.m. The vanguard kicks off at 7:15 p.m. and the main parade starts at 7:45 p.m.

You can watch KSAT’s live coverage on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app), YouTube and KSAT.com.

