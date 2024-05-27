92º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Jason Dady’s new restaurant Roca & Martillo opens at The Rock at La Cantera

Restaurant located in Frost Plaza

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: The Rock at La Cantera, Roca & Martillo, Jason Dady, Things to Do, Restaurants, La Cantera, Northwest Side, Food, Spurs
Roca & Martillo at the Rock at La Cantera (Spurs Sports and Entertainment)

SAN ANTONIO – The Rock at La Cantera’s first restaurant opens this week.

The Tuscan-Italian-inspired Roco & Marillo will celebrate its grand opening on Wednesday.

Recommended Videos

The name translates to “rock and hammer” — an ode to the Spurs’ “pounding the rock” team mantra, according to a press release.

The restaurant is the latest endeavor from executive chef Jason Dady whose other restaurants include Jardin, Range, Tre Trattoria, Tre Pizzeria and Two Bros BBQ Market.

Roca & Martillo at the Rock at La Cantera (Spurs Sports and Entertainment)

“I’m thrilled on the opening of Roca & Martillo in collaboration with the San Antonio Spurs,” Dady said. “This new venture is a testament to the strong sense of family and community that defines San Antonio. Our goal is to create a dining experience that brings people together, much like the Spurs have done for our city. This partnership with the Spurs allows us to celebrate our shared values and commitment to excellence. We can’t wait to welcome everyone to our table and continue building the culinary legacy of San Antonio and what better way to do that with the family style dining of Tuscany and Texas traditions.”

The restaurant is located on Frost Plaza. It features indoor and outdoor dining spaces and a rooftop patio that offers views of the Spurs La Cantera campus and beyond. The menu features “Italian and Tuscan dishes with South Texas inflections” including smoked brisket lasagna, sweet tea-brined pork tenderloin, bourbon honey-glazed Texas bobwhite quail and a variety of Tuscan marinated steaks, according to the restaurant’s website.

Roco & Marillo will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, with brunch service beginning in mid-June.

The Rock at La Cantera had its official grand opening last December with an outdoor community space outside the Spurs’ cutting-edge practice facility the Victory Capital Performance Center.

Roca & Martillo at the Rock at La Cantera (Spurs Sports and Entertainment)

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 25 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email

Recommended Videos