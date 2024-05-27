Jason Dady’s new restaurant Roca & Martillo opens at The Rock at La Cantera

SAN ANTONIO – The Rock at La Cantera’s first restaurant opens this week.

The Tuscan-Italian-inspired Roco & Marillo will celebrate its grand opening on Wednesday.

The name translates to “rock and hammer” — an ode to the Spurs’ “pounding the rock” team mantra, according to a press release.

The restaurant is the latest endeavor from executive chef Jason Dady whose other restaurants include Jardin, Range, Tre Trattoria, Tre Pizzeria and Two Bros BBQ Market.

Roca & Martillo at the Rock at La Cantera (Spurs Sports and Entertainment)

“I’m thrilled on the opening of Roca & Martillo in collaboration with the San Antonio Spurs,” Dady said. “This new venture is a testament to the strong sense of family and community that defines San Antonio. Our goal is to create a dining experience that brings people together, much like the Spurs have done for our city. This partnership with the Spurs allows us to celebrate our shared values and commitment to excellence. We can’t wait to welcome everyone to our table and continue building the culinary legacy of San Antonio and what better way to do that with the family style dining of Tuscany and Texas traditions.”

The restaurant is located on Frost Plaza. It features indoor and outdoor dining spaces and a rooftop patio that offers views of the Spurs La Cantera campus and beyond. The menu features “Italian and Tuscan dishes with South Texas inflections” including smoked brisket lasagna, sweet tea-brined pork tenderloin, bourbon honey-glazed Texas bobwhite quail and a variety of Tuscan marinated steaks, according to the restaurant’s website.

Roco & Marillo will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, with brunch service beginning in mid-June.

The Rock at La Cantera had its official grand opening last December with an outdoor community space outside the Spurs’ cutting-edge practice facility the Victory Capital Performance Center.