Bull rider from San Antonio dies after Bandera rodeo fall

BANDERA, Texas – A 22-year-old man from San Antonio died after he fell off a bull and was stepped on during a rodeo event.

Bandera County officials said the man, identified as Peter DeLuna, was thrown off a bull on Friday night during the Riding on Faith Rodeo Summer Series at Mansfield Arena in Bandera.

He was stepped on, and while he was able to walk off the arena, he collapsed.

“CPR was started right away and EMS and the Sheriff’s office were called out to the scene,” Bandera County public information officer Laurie Blanchard said in an email to KSAT.

He was transported to the landing zone by Bandera County EMS, where he later died. Several people witnessed the event, Blanchard said.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Riding on Faith Rodeo said, “It is with a heavy heart that we announce that the Bullrider Peter succumbed to his injury last night. We are deeply saddened at this time and ask that your thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends.”

On Friday, another bull rider was injured and suffered a mild concussion, the organizers posted. He was released from the hospital.

The Riding on Faith Rodeo Summer Series is scheduled to continue every Friday night in June and July. It also includes barrel racing, team roping, break-away roping, and tie-down roping.