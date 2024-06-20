16-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting his mother to remain in juvenile custody

SAN ANTONIO – A 16-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting his mother appeared in a juvenile district court on Thursday.

San Antonio police said the boy got into an argument with his mother when he shot her in the back of the head with a shotgun Tuesday afternoon at a home in the 1500 block of Delgado Street on the West Side.

Luz Aurora Gonzalez, 37, died at the scene.

Her son, who KSAT is not identifying because he is a juvenile, tried to flee to another home after the shooting, but he was later arrested without further incident.

During a court appearance Thursday, 436th Juvenile District Court Judge Cruz Shaw ordered the teen to remain in custody until a hearing on July 3.

Gonzalez’s mother and daughter told KSAT that she can’t remember anything from the last 24 hours that would have led up to the shooting, but did admit the family has a complicated relationship.