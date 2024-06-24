85º
Family and friends remember Roy ‘RoRo’ Alderete after he was pinned, killed under vehicle during shooting incident

Roy Alderete’s brother told KSAT he’s just glad the incident is bringing the community together

Zaria Oates, Reporter

Matthew Craig, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – Family and friends are honoring the life of one of the people killed on the night of June 18, 2024.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office on Friday released the names of the three people killed in a shooting that ended in a crash on the West Side.

Ariel Martinez, 27, was a passenger in the car who was shot and killed. Jonathan David Medrano, 31, was the driver of the car. Police said he was taken to an area hospital where he later died. Medrano also died of gunshot wounds, the ME’s Office said.

Roy Alderete, 37, became pinned under the vehicle and later died at the scene, police said. The ME’s Office said Alderete died of blunt force injuries.

Alderete’s family and friends honored his life at the scene of the incident on Sunday.

His brother, John Alderete, said many people knew Roy as ‘RoRo’.

Roro was John’s last living brother.

“It shouldn’t have come down to that,” John said. “I was really heartbroken.”

San Antonio police are still searching for a suspect.

John told KSAT that RoRo chose to live on the street with his friends in this community after his mother and grandfather died from illnesses inside their family home a few years back.

John said they were never too worried about RoRo because everyone knew him.

“I remember my brother being somewhere, you know, acting silly or just posted up,” John said. “My brother will always be remembered.”

RoRo’s memory shined through as dozens of family and friends gathered to honor him, pray for him, and release balloons for him.

“If this is a way to bring people together, then at least that’s something that I can say that his death wasn’t in vain,” John said.

Zaria Oates is a news reporter for KSAT 12. She joined in June 2024 from Memphis, where she worked at ABC24. Oates graduated from Clemens High School in Schertz and earned a journalism degree from the University of Oklahoma. She's passionate about learning, traveling and storytelling.

