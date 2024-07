SAN ANTONIO – Texas social media creator Emily Hill has been busy this summer, trying out all different kinds of new ice cream flavors made by Texas brands.

Here’s are some of her must try suggestions, for this week’s Friday finds.

Recommended Videos

ALSO: Texas content creator offers suggestions on what to try this summer

Here’s a hint: Blue Bell’s Cookies ‘n Cream Cheesecake Ice Cream did not disappoint, and has made the list.

Blue Bell Cookies ‘n Cream Cheesecake Ice Cream (Credit: Blue Bell)

Related Stories