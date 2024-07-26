Construction closure planned for westbound Loop 1604 near I-10 this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – The westbound lanes of Loop 1604 near Interstate 10 will be closed this weekend due to construction.

As part of the Loop 1604 North Expansion Project, TxDOT will close the Loop 1604 westbound mainlanes from Lockhill Selma Road to I-10 from 9 p.m. Friday, July 26 through 5 a.m. Sunday, July 28.

TxDOT will close the Loop 1604 westbound mainlanes from Lockhill Selma Road to I-10 from 9 p.m. Friday, July 26 through 5 a.m. Sunday, July 28, 2024. (TxDOT)

Additionally, the following roads will be closed nightly from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. from Friday, July 26 through Monday, July 29:

I-10 westbound mainlanes and collector distributor

I-10 eastbound to Loop 1604 westbound exit ramp

Loop 1604 eastbound mainlanes and collector distributor

Loop 1604 westbound mainlanes from Lockhill Selma Road to I-10

Loop 1604 westbound collector-distributor

Loop 1604 westbound frontage road, left two lanes

Loop 1604 westbound exit ramp to La Cantera Parkway

All four cloverleaf ramps

These roads will be closed nightly from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. from Friday, July 26 through Monday, July 29, 2024. (TxDOT)

The closures are weather-permitting.

These are the minimum closures required for the anticipated work. All closures are subject to change and modification as necessary. Local law enforcement will direct traffic during this time. Drivers are asked to plan ahead for delays. Below is detour information.

Loop 1604 westbound mainlanes to I-10 eastbound: All travelers on the Loop 1604 WB mainlanes will exit at the Lockhill Selma Road exit to the Loop 1604 WB frontage road and follow it through the I-10 interchange. Travelers can re-enter the Loop 1604 WB mainlanes via the first available entrance ramp after the I-10 interchange. Those looking to access I-10 EB will utilize the left turn onto the I-10 EB frontage road just after the I-10 interchange. Travelers will follow the I-10 EB frontage road and enter the I-10 EB mainlanes via the first available entrance ramp.

I-10 eastbound to Loop 1604 eastbound: All travelers on the I-10 EB mainlanes looking to access Loop 1604 will exit to the I-10 EB frontage road at Exit 556 B. Travelers looking to access Loop 1604 WB will keep to the right to enter the Loop 1604 WB frontage road, entering the mainlanes via the first available entrance ramp. Travelers looking to access Loop 1604 EB will follow the I-10 EB frontage road through the Loop 1604 interchange and utilize the left turn onto the Loop 1604 EB frontage road. Traffic can enter the Loop 1604 EB mainlanes via the first available entrance ramp.

I-10 westbound mainlanes to Loop 1604 westbound: All travelers on the I-10 WB mainlanes will exit at Exit 556 B to the I-10 WB frontage road and follow the I-10 WB frontage road through the Loop 1604 interchange. Travelers can re-enter the I-10 mainlanes at the first available entrance ramp after the Loop 1604 interchange. Those looking to access Loop 1604 WB will utilize the U-turn at La Cantera Parkway. Travelers will follow the I-10 EB frontage road back to the Loop 1604 WB frontage road, entering the Loop 1604 WB mainlanes after Valero Way.

Loop 1604 eastbound mainlanes to I-10 westbound: All travelers on the Loop 1604 EB mainlanes will exit at the Vance Jackson Road exit to the Loop 1604 EB frontage road and follow it through the I-10 interchange. Travelers can re-enter the Loop 1604 EB mainlanes via the first available entrance ramp after the I-10 interchange. Those looking to access I-10 WB will utilize the left turn onto the I-10 WB frontage road just after the I-10 interchange. Travelers will follow the I-10 WB frontage road and enter the I-10 WB mainlanes via the first available entrance ramp.

Loop 1604 westbound mainlanes to I-10 eastbound: All travelers on the Loop 1604 WB mainlanes will exit at the Lockhill Selma Road exit to the Loop 1604 WB frontage road and follow it through the I-10 interchange. Travelers can re-enter the Loop 1604 WB mainlanes via the first available entrance ramp after the I-10 interchange. Those looking to access I-10 EB will utilize the left turn onto the I-10 EB frontage road just after the I-10 interchange. Travelers will follow the I-10 EB frontage road and enter the I-10 EB mainlanes via the first available entrance ramp.

