San Antonio Public Library offers students these resources for homework help

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Public Library offers several resources for students as they return to the classroom.

Students can ask librarians for help, access databases for their upcoming research projects, or use the low-cost printing services all library locations offer.

Recommended Videos

To access many of these services, people must have a free library card. Bexar County residents can sign up online for a temporary digital account or register at any SAPL location.

Here are educational resources available to people of all ages at SAPL.

Ask a librarian: Librarians are available to help people, from answering account questions to giving you recommendations for a book for a research project you may have coming up. Connect with a Librarian online or call them at 210-207-2500.

Database access: SAPL has over 170 online databases to search, from news databases to finding stories on rock music. These databases are library-use only. Click SAPL has over 170 online databases to search, from news databases to finding stories on rock music. These databases are library-use only. Click here to see SAPL’s database guide.

Free online tutoring and homework help: Not all heroes wear capes. Professional tutors help students in kindergarten through college in a variety of subjects. Tutors are available from 11 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. every day. Sessions can be in English or Spanish.

Free Indoor/Outdoor Public Wi-Fi: The Wi-Fi at SAPL locations doesn’t require a password for students to use to work on their homework. Indoor Wi-Fi is available at normal service hours of any SAPL location, and outdoor Wi-Fi is available from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. every day.

MySAPL app: This free app allows you to carry the library in your pocket wherever you go. Click This free app allows you to carry the library in your pocket wherever you go. Click here to download the app.

PrintOnline: PrintOnline is a low-cost mobile printing service available to all library cardholders. The first step to using this resource is accessing the PrintOnline is a low-cost mobile printing service available to all library cardholders. The first step to using this resource is accessing the portal . You then upload documents anywhere with internet access, visit any library location, and finally enter your SAPL card number at the print kiosk to complete the printing process. Printing fees start at $0.20 for 8 1/2 by 11-inch black-and-white papers. Click here to see additional fees. Printing is available at all SAPL locations.

Read-along: Parents with young children learning to read English or Spanish can borrow a read-along book. To learn more about read-along books, parents can visit any library or the children’s services Parents with young children learning to read English or Spanish can borrow a read-along book. To learn more about read-along books, parents can visit any library or the children’s services online

SORA app: SAPL partnered with every public school district in the area to offer students unlimited access to appropriate materials in the Digital Library even without a library card. Students can search a broad library of digital materials. You can visit SORA’s SAPL partnered with every public school district in the area to offer students unlimited access to appropriate materials in the Digital Library even without a library card. Students can search a broad library of digital materials. You can visit SORA’s website to see if your school district participates.

For more information on back-to-school resources provided by SAPL, click here.

Also read: