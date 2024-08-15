6 San Antonio restaurants named to Favor’s Best in Texas 2024 award list

Smoke Shack BBQ, located on 3714 Broadway, was featured on a 2021 episode of Texas Eats. Texas Eats airs Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12.

SAN ANTONIO – Favor Delivery, a Texas-based restaurant delivery app, announced its Best in Texas 2024 award list includes six San Antonio restaurants.

The awards honor 36 restaurants across the state. The categories include American, Mexican, Asian, Italian, BBQ and dessert.

Here are the six San Antoio-area restaurants recognized on this year’s list.

Orderup

Orderup is an American cuisine-based restaurant. They created its menu based on street food.

The restaurant is located at 999 East Basse Road, Suite #193.

Teka Molino

Teka Molino is a Tex-Mex restaurant that was founded in 1937.

The restaurant has multiple locations, including 7231 San Pedro Avenue and 1007 Rittiman Road.

Pho Win:

Pho Win is a Vietnamese restaurant that serves traditional pho.

Pho Win is located at 12830 Silicon Drive, Suite #102.

Tiu Steppi’s:

Tiu Steppi’s is an Italian restaurant that has more than a decade of service in San Antonio.

The restaurant is located at 9910 West Loop 1604 North, Suite #123.

Smoke Shack BBQ:

Smoke Shack BBQ is a restaurant that has been open for many years along Broadway and has also been featured on KSAT 12′s Texas Eats show.

The restaurant is located at 3714 Broadway.

Bird Bakery:

Bird Bakery serves up treats like cupcakes, pies and cookies. The restaurant, which opened in 2012, focuses on family recipes.

They are located at 5912 Broadway Street.

For a full list of the Best in Texas awards, click here.