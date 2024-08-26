BCSO deputy arrested on assault charges

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested on family assault charges Monday morning.

According to a BCSO news release, the agency was called around 6:27 a.m. to the 12300 block of Claiborne Street on the Southwest Side, where Mark Anthony Plata, 31, was arrested on a charge of assault bodily injury to a family/household.

Plata was placed on unpaid administrative leave.

The deputy was assigned to the BCSO Detention Bureau and has been employed with the agency since June 2020.

“Domestic violence in any setting should never be tolerated, but especially in law-enforcement,” Sheriff Javier Salazar said. “This young man accepted this job knowing we have a high standard, so the consequences of his actions should not come as a surprise to him.”

A separate investigation is underway by BCSO Internal Affairs and Public Integrity units.

