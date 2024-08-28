77º
Animal Care Services requests 13% budget increase for 2025

San Antonio budget proposal increases to $3.96 billion

Patty Santos, Reporter

San Antonio – San Antonio city leaders and staff are considering the needs of the city and evaluating how much it’s going to cost taxpayers to provide the same services as last year.

The 2024 budget was $3.7 billion. The proposed budget for 2025 is $3.96 billion.

The budget is divided into the general fund, which pays for public safety and streets, the capital budget for necessary repairs and renovations, and the restricted budget for specific special projects.

On Tuesday, the budget committee heard proposals from Animal Care Services, Code Enforcement, and Solid Waste.

ACS is asking for a 13% increase to its budget, following the 33% increase it received last year. The need has been specifically prompted by the death of a man by a pack of dogs in 2023.

The committee also heard about the need for more resources for code enforcement to increase oversight on short-term rentals.

More community meetings are scheduled before the budget is finalized on Sept. 19. See the list of scheduled community meetings here.

