Floresville convenience store celebrates 70th anniversary, lottery luck

FLORESVILLE, Texas – Squeak’s Convenience Store will be offering more to its customers in Floresville than usual on Friday.

Store owners are holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Friday to celebrate the store’s 70 years of being a constant source of local products, a popular community meeting spot, and a real lightning rod for lottery luck.

Recommended Videos

Representatives from the Texas Lottery are also celebrating the festivities, as the store is among the top 10 in scratch-off sales in Texas.

According to the Texas Lottery website, Squeak’s sold $3.8 million in scratch-offs last year, and the store is said to be ahead of projected sales numbers for this year.

In addition, the store sold a $20 scratch-off card that turned out to be a $1 million winner, the largest winning scratch-off card Squeak’s has sold.

The convenience store has also had a $925,000 winner on the Texas Two Step.

From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., the Texas Lottery is giving customers a chance at the “Spin to Win” wheel to see if they can capitalize on the luck that apparently flows from the store.

Squeak’s Convenience Store is located at 1109 F Street in Floresville.

Join us Friday for our Cheers 70 Years Anniversary Celebration!!! The Texas Lottery will be joining us for a Spin To Win... Posted by Squeak's Convenience Store on Monday, September 2, 2024

ALSO ON KSAT.COM

Seguin resident wins $1 million in lottery scratch ticket game

San Antonio resident wins $1 million in lottery scratch game