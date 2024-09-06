Floresville convenience store celebrates 70th anniversary, lottery luck

FLORESVILLE, Texas – Squeak’s Convenience Store will be offering more to its customers in Floresville than usual on Friday.
Store owners are holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Friday to celebrate the store’s 70 years of being a constant source of local products, a popular community meeting spot, and a real lightning rod for lottery luck.
Representatives from the Texas Lottery are also celebrating the festivities, as the store is among the top 10 in scratch-off sales in Texas.
According to the Texas Lottery website, Squeak’s sold $3.8 million in scratch-offs last year, and the store is said to be ahead of projected sales numbers for this year.
In addition, the store sold a $20 scratch-off card that turned out to be a $1 million winner, the largest winning scratch-off card Squeak’s has sold.
The convenience store has also had a $925,000 winner on the Texas Two Step.
From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., the Texas Lottery is giving customers a chance at the “Spin to Win” wheel to see if they can capitalize on the luck that apparently flows from the store.
Squeak’s Convenience Store is located at 1109 F Street in Floresville.
