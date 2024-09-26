San Antonio Spurs Fiesta-themed license plates return after brief hiatus

After a brief hiatus, the San Antonio Spurs Fiesta-themed license plates have returned.

SAN ANTONIO – After a brief hiatus, the San Antonio Spurs Fiesta-themed license plates have returned.

The license plate design — which includes the iconic Spur with turquoise, orange, and fuchsia colors in a tribal pattern with the words “San Antonio Spurs” on the bottom of the plate — is now on sale at MyPlates.

Recommended Videos

Spurs fans can purchase the Spurs-themed background only, which costs $50 for a one-year rental or $175 for a five-year rental.

After a brief hiatus, the San Antonio Spurs Fiesta-themed license plates have returned. (MyPlates.com)

Anyone interested in putting their personal touch on their plates can personalize a license plate for $150 on a one-year rental or pay $450 for five years.

The Spurs-themed license plate design last went on sale during the 2021-2022 NBA season.

More San Antonio Spurs coverage on KSAT: