Taste of the Neighborhood to raise funds for culinary students

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

Get ready for an unforgettable culinary experience at the Taste of the Neighborhood event, which will be held on Oct. 20. Hosted by a diverse lineup of talented chefs and community organizations, Taste of the Neighborhood promises to bring a delectable array of flavors and cultural experiences to the heart of the Southside.

This year’s featured chefs include:

Celebrity Chef Chris Jara

Chef Junction

Las Palapas

Chef Garcia with Cocina Cubana

Grunts Grill

Southtown Street Food

Guests will have the opportunity to savor various dishes, showcasing the best of local and international cuisine. Alongside these culinary talents, the event will also host Sit and Sip with Me, where attendees can enjoy curated beverages that complement the day’s flavors.

The Taste of the Neighborhood is co-hosted in partnership with the Texas Chef Association, Live on Air with Rita Worldwide, and Shop Local San Antonio.

In addition to the culinary delights, there will be live entertainment, cooking demonstrations, and opportunities to meet the chefs and local vendors from noon to 6 p.m. on Oct. 20 at 659 VFW Blvd. This event celebrates the community and San Antonio’s vibrant culinary scene.

Registration:

Admission is open to the public. Grab your tickets here!

Come for the food, stay for the community! Whether you’re a seasoned foodie or just looking to enjoy a great meal, Taste of the Neighborhood is the perfect opportunity to explore the flavors of San Antonio and support culinary students.

This article initially appeared on Live from the Southside.

