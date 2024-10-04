Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
87º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Houston-based Tex-Mex restaurant to take over closed Jim’s on Broadway

Adair Concepts announces expansion to San Antonio in 2025

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

Tags: Restaurants, Local, Downtown
A file image of Adair Kitchen. (Adair Concepts)

SAN ANTONIO – Adair Concepts, a Houston-based restaurant group, announced this week that they are opening three new locations in Texas, including two in San Antonio.

One of these restaurants — called Adair Kitchen — will open in the old Jim’s Restaurant on Broadway just north of downtown. Adair Kitchen is expected to open in early 2025.

“We have tremendous affection for San Antonio and can’t wait to be part of a community so rich in history and passionate about food,” Adair added. “We’re incredibly appreciative of the warm welcome we’ve already received and eager to begin this next chapter of our restaurant group here.”

Jim's Restaurant closing permanently after 53 years (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Adair’s Kitchen will have comfort food for all-day dining. From breakfast to dinner, some of the dishes include breakfast tacos, grain bowls and grilled salmon.

Adair Concepts said it plans on opening a sister restaurant, Los Tios, in San Antonio in 2025

Adair is also opening a Los Tios in Fredericksburg.

Los Tios has been serving Houston “puffy quesos” and frozen margaritas since 1970.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Avery Meurer headshot

Avery Meurer is a Content Gatherer for KSAT 12. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.

email

Recommended Videos