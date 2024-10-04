Japanese store Daiso to open its third San Antonio store this fall

Daiso announced they will opening their third San Antonio store on October 19.

SAN ANTONIO – Japanese store Daiso, known for its affordable home decor, food and more, announced the grand opening of its third San Antonio store.

In a press release, Daiso said it is opening its Thousand Oaks Shopping Center location on Oct. 19.

Jack Williams, chief retail operations officer of Daiso, said they were thrilled to open, adding the new store reflects the support from their customers who have embraced their concept and products.

“We are excited to provide an exceptional shopping experience to the vibrant San Antonio community and look forward to serving our customers with the utmost care and dedication,” Williams said.

Customers can expect the 10,4000-square-foot store to be its largest yet in San Antonio. Daiso’s two other stores are located in the Alamo Ranch and Castle Hills areas.

If you choose to attend the opening of the Thousand Oaks location, Daiso said the first 100 customers who spend a minimum of $30 on opening day or Oct. 20 will receive an exclusive goodie bag.

The hours of operation for the store are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

