🎨 Things to do in San Antonio this weekend: Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival, San Antonio Beer Festival, Vino Fest

Hello! We’re already half way through spooky season. I particularly enjoyed the nice cold front this past week, it finally feels like fall.
Event though the fall weather here in Texas can be “corn-fusing” you can rest assure, you can still visit corn mazes or pumpkin patches this weekend. Have you started pumpkin carving? Or what about putting up decorations outside your home. We want to see those gourd-geous photos on KSAT Connect!
Recommended Videos
You can also check out the jazz fall concert series at the Japanese Tea Garden or check out the last few Oktoberfest events some local places are hosting.
Here’s a look at this weekend’s list of events:
Happening over the weekend:
- “HAPPY FRIGHTS” & “HAUNTING NIGHTS”: During Happy Frights, guests can receive photo opportunities with a jack-o-lantern, adventure through a neon-light maze until Oct. 31, with entry times starting at 5 p.m. at the San Antonio Botanical Garden. Haunting Nights begins at 8 p.m. The night experience will have a pumpkin tunnel, a maze of surprises in the neon labyrinth, and more. Tickets and more information can be found online.
- HAUNTED HOUSES: Are you brave enough to go through the 13th Floor Haunted House? How does it sound to get frightened at Fright Fest at Six Flags Fiesta Texas, scream your way towards Howl-O-Scream at SeaWorld or go through a haunting hayride on a hillside trail at Terrorland Haunted Adventure? There’s a little bit of fright for everyone. Also, don’t forget plenty of haunting tours in San Antonio, such as Sisters Grimm Ghost Tours. Check out our story for more details on these popular haunted houses.
- MARKET DAYS: Visit the Pearl for Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to shop for local produce and meat. You could also go to the Markers Market every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to view and shop from over 40 local artisans and markers making culinary-inspired home goods such as pottery and wood crafts. The Pearl is located at 303 Pearl Pkwy.
- MARKET SQUARE WEEKEND: Enjoy the day at Market Square filled with music, food booths and working artists from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every weekend in October.
- PUMPKIN PATCHES: Many locations have brought back the traditional and fun fall activities this weekend. Places such as BellCreek Acres, Devine Acres Farm, Uhland Fall Fest and more are some places to visit for a fun day at the patch. For more details on their hours and pricing, be sure to check out our story!
- VINO FEST: La Villita will host Vino Fest from 2 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 19 at La Villita. Tickets are $50 and includes the tasting of over 50 wines and admission to the festival.
- ZOO BOO: The San Antonio Zoo continues its annual Zoo Boo event until Oct. 31. This weekend, guests can dress up in costumes that match the theme of the zoo, which will be decade dress up weekend. Free trick-or-treating will take place during the last hour of zoo operations. You can Purchase your tickets here.
Friday, Oct. 18
- ANA BARBARA: The singer-songwriter will bring her “Reina Grupera Tour” to the Majestic Theatre at 8 p.m. on Oct. 18.
- D.L. HUGHLEY: The comedian will perform in the evenings from Oct. 18-20 at the LOL Comedy Club. Hours and tickets are available here.
- FLIX AT LA CANTERA: The Rock at La Cantera will host a special movie screening of “Hocus Pocus” at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 18.
- JAZZ FALL CONCERT SERIES: San Antonio Parks Foundation will hold a free Jazz Fall Concert at the Japanese Tea Garden on Oct. 18 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
- BARKTOBERFEST: The family-friendly festival combines Oktoberfest with a pet-themed celebration from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 19 at the Boerne Main Plaza, 1244 North Main Street. The event will feature local beer vendors, music, food trucks, a petting zoo, doggy dash races, pet adoptions, and more. Sign up your pet to race in the doggy dash or dog costume contest online. Click here for a list of prices to sign up your furry friend.
- FALL FEST: Village at Stone Oak will host a free Fall Festival from noon to 3 p.m. at 22610 US-281. The event will include a costume contest, kid’s crafts, a photo booth, live entertainment, trick-or-treating, and more.
- HAUNTED DOLLHOUSE MUSEUM: The museum will host a Witching Hour Investigation picnic from 10:30 a.m. to noon at 619 West Hildebrand Ave. Guests can explore the dollhouse, play games and enjoy food and drinks. Tickets cost $35 and are available online.
- LUMINARIA CONTEMPORARY ARTS FESTIVAL: The free festival will have an immersive nighttime display of lights at a new location this year. People can attend the event from 6 p.m. to midnight on Oct. 19 at St. Paul Square east of downtown San Antonio. Luminaria celebrates the arts by bringing artists from various disciplines to exhibit and perform in the outdoor setting.
- OUTDOOR FILM SERIES: The Mission Marquee Plaza will have a free movie screening for “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” from 6-10:30 p.m.
- SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL: The festival will pour hundreds of premium and craft beers from over 100 breweries from around the world starting at noon on Oct. 19 at Crockett Park. All guests must be 21 years or older with a valid ID. Tickets for the 2 p.m. entry are $45. Most tickets have sold out, but there are still some other time-entry tickets available online.
Sunday, Oct. 20
- FREE COMMUNITY YOGA: The Mobile Om Yoga and San Antonio River Foundation offer free one-hour yoga sessions from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. every Sunday until Nov. 24 at Confluence Park, 310 W. Mitchell St.
- TOWER MARKET DAYS: The Tower of the Americas will host a Market Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Market Day is a free admission event that will feature over 40 local vendors from around the city.
- SPRING BRANCH: Oktoberfest will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 20 at Anhalt Dance Hall, 2390 Anhalt Road in Spring Branch. There will be live music from two bands, family-friendly activities, and German food. Tickets cost $10.
- THAT MEXICAN OT: The rapper will be Live in Concert starting at 8 p.m. at the Aztec Theatre. Tickets are available online.