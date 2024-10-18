🎨 Things to do in San Antonio this weekend: Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival, San Antonio Beer Festival, Vino Fest

Hello! We’re already half way through spooky season. I particularly enjoyed the nice cold front this past week, it finally feels like fall.

Event though the fall weather here in Texas can be “corn-fusing” you can rest assure, you can still visit corn mazes or pumpkin patches this weekend. Have you started pumpkin carving? Or what about putting up decorations outside your home. We want to see those gourd-geous photos on KSAT Connect!

You can also check out the jazz fall concert series at the Japanese Tea Garden or check out the last few Oktoberfest events some local places are hosting.

Here’s a look at this weekend’s list of events:

Happening over the weekend:

Friday, Oct. 18

ANA BARBARA: The singer-songwriter will bring her The singer-songwriter will bring her “Reina Grupera Tour” to the Majestic Theatre at 8 p.m. on Oct. 18.

D.L. HUGHLEY: The comedian will perform in the evenings from Oct. 18-20 at the LOL Comedy Club. Hours and tickets are available The comedian will perform in the evenings from Oct. 18-20 at the LOL Comedy Club. Hours and tickets are available here

FLIX AT LA CANTERA: The Rock at La Cantera will host a special movie screening of “Hocus Pocus” at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 18.

JAZZ FALL CONCERT SERIES: San Antonio Parks Foundation will hold a free San Antonio Parks Foundation will hold a free Jazz Fall Concert at the Japanese Tea Garden on Oct. 18 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

BARKTOBERFEST: The family-friendly festival combines Oktoberfest with a pet-themed celebration from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 19 at the Boerne Main Plaza, 1244 North Main Street. The event will feature local beer vendors, music, food trucks, a petting zoo, doggy dash races, pet adoptions, and more. Sign up your pet to race in the doggy dash or dog costume contest online. Click The family-friendly festival combines Oktoberfest with a pet-themed celebration from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 19 at the Boerne Main Plaza, 1244 North Main Street. The event will feature local beer vendors, music, food trucks, a petting zoo, doggy dash races, pet adoptions, and more. Sign up your pet to race in the doggy dash or dog costume contest online. Click here for a list of prices to sign up your furry friend.

FALL FEST: Village at Stone Oak will host a free Village at Stone Oak will host a free Fall Festival from noon to 3 p.m. at 22610 US-281. The event will include a costume contest, kid’s crafts, a photo booth, live entertainment, trick-or-treating, and more.

HAUNTED DOLLHOUSE MUSEUM: The museum will host a The museum will host a Witching Hour Investigation picnic from 10:30 a.m. to noon at 619 West Hildebrand Ave. Guests can explore the dollhouse, play games and enjoy food and drinks. Tickets cost $35 and are available online

LUMINARIA CONTEMPORARY ARTS FESTIVAL: The The free festival will have an immersive nighttime display of lights at a new location this year. People can attend the event from 6 p.m. to midnight on Oct. 19 at St. Paul Square east of downtown San Antonio. Luminaria celebrates the arts by bringing artists from various disciplines to exhibit and perform in the outdoor setting.

OUTDOOR FILM SERIES: The The Mission Marquee Plaza will have a free movie screening for “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” from 6-10:30 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL: The The festival will pour hundreds of premium and craft beers from over 100 breweries from around the world starting at noon on Oct. 19 at Crockett Park. All guests must be 21 years or older with a valid ID. Tickets for the 2 p.m. entry are $45. Most tickets have sold out, but there are still some other time-entry tickets available online

Sunday, Oct. 20