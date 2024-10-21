Investigators enlist Crime Stoppers for tips in Stacey Dramiga murder case

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County sheriff’s investigators are trying a new tact in bringing the Stacey Dramiga murder case to a close.

Investigators enlisted the help of San Antonio Crime Stoppers in soliciting new leads in the case and, ultimately, tracking down her killer.

Dramiga disappeared on Sept. 22 after setting out on a long walk along the Salado Creek Greenway, starting at Covington Park in the 2600 block of Rigsby Avenue.

The following day, deputies found the 63-year-old’s body about three miles away, along a stretch of the trail closer to Dafoste Park.

According to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office, Dramiga died as a result of head trauma. The case, so far, remains unsolved.

“The good thing for us is we’ve got some evidence that we’re working with,” Salazar said. “Would I have loved to be able to put somebody in jail by now for the case? Absolutely.”

At one point, it appeared the case could have been closed.

In the days following the discovery of Dramiga’s body, Salazar announced the arrest of a man in the area.

Marco Antonio Flores, 37, was taken into custody on a charge of evading arrest.

“He was acting suspiciously in the area of the crime scene,” Salazar explained. “He evaded deputies when they began asking him questions. He did seem at that time that he knew a little too much about the homicide case.”

At this time, though, the only charge against Flores is for evading arrest.

Salazar clarified that he is a “person of interest” and not a suspect in the case.

While Salazar says investigators do have some leads in the case, they are also trying a new method to solve it.

“It is a Crime Stoppers case. So I would use this as an opportunity to remind everybody that if you’ve got information on this case, please give us a call,” Salazar said.

Tips can be made anonymously and could possibly bring a reward of up to $5,000, Salazar said.

Anyone with information about the murder of Stacey Dramiga is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP (7867).