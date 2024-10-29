Skip to main content
Drizzle icon
90º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

18-wheeler wreck closes Interstate 37 South near Loop 410 on Southeast Side

Wreck happened at around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Interstate 37, Loop 410, Traffic, Southeast Side
The southbound lanes of Interstate 37 near Loop 410 on the Southeast Side are closed due to an 18-wheeler wreck on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (TxDOT)

SAN ANTONIO – The southbound lanes of Interstate 37 near Loop 410 on the Southeast Side are closed due to an 18-wheeler wreck.

The wreck happened at around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Recommended Videos

Traffic cameras from the Texas Department of Transportation show a jack-knifed big rig near the 410 on-ramp to I-37. Details on what led to the crash, as well as injuries, are unknown at this time.

TxDOT is asking drivers to find an alternative route.

For more information on traffic, you can click here to view our traffic page on KSAT.com. To view more on the current weather conditions, click here.

Click the links below for current road closures.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Rebecca Salinas headshot

Rebecca Salinas is the Digital Executive Producer at KSAT 12 News. A San Antonio native, Rebecca is an award-winning journalist who joined KSAT in 2019.

email

twitter

Loading...

Recommended Videos