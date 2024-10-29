18-wheeler wreck closes Interstate 37 South near Loop 410 on Southeast Side

The southbound lanes of Interstate 37 near Loop 410 on the Southeast Side are closed due to an 18-wheeler wreck on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024.

SAN ANTONIO – The southbound lanes of Interstate 37 near Loop 410 on the Southeast Side are closed due to an 18-wheeler wreck.

The wreck happened at around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Traffic cameras from the Texas Department of Transportation show a jack-knifed big rig near the 410 on-ramp to I-37. Details on what led to the crash, as well as injuries, are unknown at this time.

TxDOT is asking drivers to find an alternative route.

TxDOT is asking drivers to find an alternative route.

