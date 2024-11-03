Skip to main content
Local News

These San Antonio area school districts won’t have classes on Election Day

Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: Vote 2024, San Antonio, Texas, Elections, Education, Politics
Voters leave an early voting poll site, Feb. 14, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File) (Eric Gay, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Numerous school districts throughout the San Antonio area won’t have classes on Election Day.

The districts decided to give Tuesday off for students, as there was some concern regarding school safety and elections.

“The decision to make Election Day a student and teacher holiday was made with the security and safety of our students, staff, and visitors in mind,” Northeast Independent School District officials said.

List of school districts not having classes on Election Day

  • Northside ISD: Student holiday and staff development day
  • Northeast ISD: Student holiday and staff development day
  • Judson ISD: Student Holiday and staff development day
  • East Central ISD: Staff & student holiday
  • Southwest ISD: Student holiday and staff development day
  • IDEA Public Schools – District vacations

Campuses are typically used as polling locations, meaning that many people unaffiliated with the school are on campus at the same time as students if districts decide to carry on with classes like a regular school day.

For more information on voting locations in the San Antonio area, click here. Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

