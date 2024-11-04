BCSO identifies teen arrested in connection with donut stunt crash

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has identified a teenager arrested and charged with manslaughter and injury to a child in connection with the death of another teen during a donut stunt crash, according to a spokesperson for the agency.

Daniel James Krupalla, 17, was arrested and booked into the Bexar County Jail early Sunday morning.

Deputies arrived early Saturday morning at a property in the 900 block of Zigmont Road, located south of FM 1346 in east Bexar County, for reports of a crash.

When deputies arrived, six teens were found injured. One of them was deceased, the spokesperson said.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner has not identified the victim as of Monday morning. However, the family identified him as Henry Casas Jr.

BCSO said Casas was ejected from the vehicle. It is not immediately clear whether he or any of the vehicle’s occupants wore seatbelts.

Deputies identified Krupalla as the driver, who told investigators that he and his friends were joyriding on the property, and one of the passengers was hanging out of the rear window when the vehicle lost control and flipped twice, the spokesperson said.

Krupalla admitted to driving recklessly and identified Casas as the victim, the spokesperson said.

The other injured teens are expected to be OK. Parents of two of the injured teens declined to press charges, the spokesperson said.

Krupalla’s bond was set to $50,000 on Nov. 2, according to Bexar County Court Records.