Food scientist ranks Trader Joe’s pumpkin spice items

SAN ANTONIO – The holidays may be coming up fast, but pumpkin spice is still in season and Trader Joe’s has a ton to choose from.

If you’re not sure where to start, the folks at FinanceBuzz found a food scientist, Liam MacLeod, to take on the challenge of trying — and ranking — all 30 of Trader Joe’s pumpkin spice items.

Here are the top five on the list:

Savory Squash Pastry Bites - While these aren’t technically pumpkin spice, they are fall-exclusive and MacLeod describes them as flawless and smooth.

Pumpkin Spiced Teeny Tiny Pretzels - According to the food scientist, the flavor profile is just right compared to other, more overpowering pumpkin spice items.

Pumpkin Caramel Kringle - While not a Trader Joe’s exclusive, you can order these pastries through O&H Danish Bakery. MacLeod likes the soft and crumbly texture, though he recommends eating this quickly.

Pumpkin Spice Flavored Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate - Achieving a freshly brewed quality without the usual pre-made burnt bitterness, MacLeod highly recommends this as the perfect pumpkin spice latte.

Autumn Harvest Creamy Pasta Sauce - The food scientist says the pumpkin flavoring gives the tomato the sweetness it needs to soften its acidity. Plus, it’s very smooth and recommended with Pumpkin Gnocchi, ranked ninth on the list.

If you’re curious about the least appetizing thing on this list for MacLeod, it was Trader Joe’s Pumpkin Maple Bacon Flavored Stuffies Dog Treats. He confirmed that his pup Oliver thoroughly enjoyed them to keep things fair.

You can see how the rest of the rankings stacked up on FinanceBuzz’s website.