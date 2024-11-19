West Side empanada restaurant hit by third break-in this month

SAN ANTONIO – A restaurant on San Antonio’s near West Side was broken into last week, marking the third time this month, according to a post on its social media.

Fat Tummy Empanadas, known for its Argentinian-style dishes, posted about a break-in that occurred at its location in the 2900 block of W Commerce St.

“We are disheartened to share that our business has experienced three break-ins within a month,” the restaurant posted on Facebook. “Last Tuesday’s incident which breached our kitchen and lobby was particularly challenging. Despite enhanced security measures, including alarms and cameras, perpetrators evaded detection and detention. Citywide, restaurants are experiencing break-ins, not just the west side.”

“After six years, we’ve reached an all-time low in terms of security,” the post added. “The audacity required to commit these crimes for minimal gain is alarming, and although the stolen items were not valuable, the damage made comes with significant costs. Setbacks like this undermine our progress and make running the business feel like an uphill battle.”

Pictures shared on the post show damage to interior walls and an outdoor sign, as well as an empty cash register.

