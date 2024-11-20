Skip to main content
Clear icon
60º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Woman abandoned newborn baby, charged with child endangerment, SAPD says

The newborn baby and the woman were transported to a local hospital

Andrea K. Moreno, News Trainee

Avery Everett, Reporter

Alexis Montalbo, Photojournalist

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

Tags: Northeast Side, SAPD, SAFD
Booking photo for Julie Alexander (Bexar County Jail)

SAN ANTONIO – A woman who gave birth along a Northeast Side trail and abandoned her newborn baby on Tuesday has been charged and identified, according to San Antonio police.

Julie Alexander, 37, was charged with abandonment and endangerment of a child, a second-degree felony, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

Recommended Videos

SAPD said officers responded to reports of a man with a newborn in the 1900 block of Austin Highway around 3:30 p.m. The man told police he found the baby along a trail on the Salado Creek Greenway.

According to police, the man said he saw a woman leaving the greenway and found a newborn baby on the trail. He assumed the baby belonged to her.

He then took the baby to search for help, police said.

Alexander was later found at a different location. The San Antonio Fire Department said she and the baby were transported to a hospital.

This is an update from a developing story KSAT brought to you on Tuesday. You can read that story here.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Andrea K. Moreno headshot

Andrea K. Moreno is a News Trainee at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.

email

Avery Everett headshot

Avery Everett is a news reporter and multimedia journalist at KSAT 12 News. Avery is a Philadelphia native. If she’s not at the station, she’s either on a hiking or biking trail. A lover of charcuterie boards and chocolate chip cookies, Avery’s also looking forward to eating her way through San Antonio, one taco shop at a time!

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Loading...

Recommended Videos