Woman abandoned newborn baby, charged with child endangerment, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A woman who gave birth along a Northeast Side trail and abandoned her newborn baby on Tuesday has been charged and identified, according to San Antonio police.

Julie Alexander, 37, was charged with abandonment and endangerment of a child, a second-degree felony, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

Recommended Videos

SAPD said officers responded to reports of a man with a newborn in the 1900 block of Austin Highway around 3:30 p.m. The man told police he found the baby along a trail on the Salado Creek Greenway.

According to police, the man said he saw a woman leaving the greenway and found a newborn baby on the trail. He assumed the baby belonged to her.

He then took the baby to search for help, police said.

Alexander was later found at a different location. The San Antonio Fire Department said she and the baby were transported to a hospital.

This is an update from a developing story KSAT brought to you on Tuesday. You can read that story here.