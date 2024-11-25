West Side business owner demands more police patrols after break-ins

San Antonio – Norah Saleh, owner of Fat Tummy Empanadas on the West Side, says her business has suffered three break-ins and vandalism since the end of October.

She wants San Antonio Police to increase patrols and be more aggressive in stopping criminals.

Saleh said thieves had stolen copper from her new A/C unit.

“We had a brand new unit that, with a lot of sacrifice, we bought it. So, all of a sudden, it stopped working out of the blue,” she said. “Then they broke in, and they broke the wall. They made a hole. But I think they saw the cameras, and they just left. The last one was last week when they made a hole in the back kitchen, and they actually got into the dining room. And they came to the register.”

Repairs and upgrades to security have $5,000cost her over $5,000 dollars so far.

Saleh thieves had all night to make the hole and then returned early in the morning to take less than $10.

“They put a lot of effort and energy just to destroy that. What for a couple of dollars,” she said. “I wish they would put that energy into getting a job, going to school, something.”

The police report indicated information would be passed on to increase patrol by’s.

The building next to her is abandoned, and police records show there have been multiple calls for service, including homeless encampments and disturbances.

KSAT reached out by email to the officer of District 5 Councilwoman Teri Castillo for this specific concern.

Castillo’s office returned this statement:

“Our District 5 team has been in communication with the owner of the adjacent vacant structure. Vacant structures can often become sites of vagrancy and issues in the neighborhood. We have been in communication with the San Antonio Police Department, and they have committed to increase patrol to ensure safety in the area.



Our Office will continue to coordinate with our public safety workers to reduce crime on the block. We strongly encourage owners of vacant lots and buildings to secure and maintain their properties to minimize undesirable behavior. Neglecting to secure one’s property ultimately impacts everyone.”

We connected Saleh with the San Antonio Fear Free Environment (SAFFE) officer in her area.

SAPD wants to remind business owners that they offer help with tips for Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design.

A SAFFE officer would walk through the building with the business owner and discuss specific changes that could be made to reduce the chances of crime.

Here are the numbers for your local SAFFE Offices:

Central 210-207-7413

East 210-207-7566

North 210-207-8350

Prue 210-207-7169

South 210-207-8964

West 210-207-0810