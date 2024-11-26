Mobile Education Center for All (MECA) to celebrate its launch with a community event

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

San Antonio is about to witness an inspiring milestone in the journey toward accessible education. Mobile Education Center for All (MECA), a nonprofit organization committed to breaking down barriers to learning, is thrilled to announce the launch of its innovative initiative.

Save the Date:

Friday, Dec. 1

2-4 p.m.

3122 Roosevelt Ave.

This family-friendly launch event is free and open to the public, promising an engaging afternoon of discovery, inspiration and fun.

What to expect

Meet MECA: Learn about MECA’s mission to empower children through free, personalized mobile tutoring in core subjects and the arts. Attendees will have the chance to tour the state-of-the-art mobile classroom and meet the passionate team working to make a difference.

Event highlights

Keynote speech: Be inspired by MECA’s founder, Sharon Samelson Massiatte, as she shares her vision for accessible education and the path that led to MECA’s creation.

Interactive activities: Kids of all ages can enjoy hands-on STEM and art projects, sparking curiosity and creativity.

Networking opportunities: Engage with local educators, community leaders, and potential donors who share a commitment to educational equity.

Entertainment and refreshments: Delight in light snacks and enjoy a warm, welcoming atmosphere for all ages.

A message from the founder

“Education is the foundation of opportunity, and MECA is here to ensure that no child is left behind due to challenges beyond their control,” Massiatte said. “We’re excited to celebrate the beginning of this journey with the community and share our vision for accessible, inclusive education.”

About MECA

MECA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization designed to bring education directly to children unable to attend traditional schools. Whether due to medical conditions, mobility challenges, or other barriers, MECA provides personalized tutoring and creative programs that ensure every child has the tools to thrive academically and artistically. Entirely funded by community donations, MECA is a shining example of how collective effort can transform lives.

This article initially appeared on Live from the Southside.

