Southside Spotlight: Melissa Gonzales

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

Melissa Gonzales’ story begins in the heart of Texas, on the South Side of San Antonio, where she was born and raised. She continues to reside within the community she loves. In 2016, she took a bold leap by launching Project Permitting, drawing from her years working in the San Antonio Development Services Department and handling permits for a fire protection engineer. With this expertise, Melissa began navigating Texas’ complex permitting landscape, growing Project Permitting into a trusted name nationwide. Her company now manages various projects, including remodels, multi-family housing, hotels, and dining establishments, supporting development from east to west and north to south across Texas.

Her professional journey has been richly rewarding, with her team making notable contributions to projects that shape Texas. Through Project Permitting, she has worked with respected clients like WSS in their Texas expansions and Houston’s beloved Mambo Seafood franchise. In her hometown of San Antonio, Melissa is particularly proud of her contributions to projects such as the Plaza remodel, the Kimpton and InterContinental Hotels, and Culebra Commons. The company’s commitment to service and strong industry relationships have driven its reputation, allowing Project Permitting to become a trusted partner for developers and business owners.

The journey wasn’t always smooth. When Melissa launched Project Permitting, she had just $332 in the bank, three children to support, and rent due. She stayed the course despite the challenges—losing a car, enduring power shutoffs, and stretching $20 a week for groceries. Her professional reputation helped her build a foundation, and through hard work and goal-setting, she created a path forward. Overcoming these challenges has been one of Melissa’s proudest achievements, a testament to her resilience and determination.

Melissa is proud to be a South Side Latina and small business owner, honored recently with the Hispanic Chamber’s Small Business of the Year award. As the only Latina woman-owned permitting business in Texas, Melissa is a trailblazer, motivated to open doors for others and foster inclusivity within her industry. The recognition of Project Permitting’s work highlights its commitment to service and the strength of Latinx entrepreneurs within the community.

Beyond her business, Melissa is deeply committed to her community and family. She’s married to Jerry, an Army veteran from Cuero, and together, they celebrate their blended family as they approach their sixth anniversary in March 2025. Their youngest child is preparing to graduate from UT, proudly continuing a burnt orange legacy. Melissa is actively involved in community work as a member of the Latina Leadership Cohort 9, a board member with disabilities, and a candidate for the San Antonio River Walk Royalty. In each role, she is dedicated to raising funds to support UTSA and St. Philip’s students, hoping to inspire a legacy of service that others will follow.

Melissa invites anyone interested in building a strong community to connect through her company’s mixers and events, which focus on leadership and fundraising. She welcomes support for Project Permitting’s mission, with opportunities for sponsorships and partnerships that make a positive difference. Every contribution to their cause helps fund scholarships for deserving students and uplift the community. For more details, visit her Linktree here: Project Permitting.

Something that may surprise people about Melissa is that at 18, she was one of the youngest candidates to run for a district-wide school board race in Texas. That experience taught her the importance of resilience and courage. She advises others to set achievable goals and surround themselves with people who believe in them. Don’t wait—take a leap of faith in yourself!”

Melissa’s journey is a testament to resilience, hard work, and commitment to both community and growth. She looks forward to continued success, supporting Texas’ development, and making a positive impact.

This article initially appeared on Live from the Southside.

Read more content by Live From The Southside Magazine: