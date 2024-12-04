Skip to main content
Atascosa County couple charged in connection with death of 12-year-old girl to make court appearance Wednesday

Denise Balbaneda, Gerald Gonzales set to appear before District Judge Russell Wilson

Zaria Oates, Reporter

Robert Samarron, Photojournalist

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Tags: Crime, Atascosa County, Jourdanton, Texas
Denise Balbaneda, 36, and Gerald Gonzales, 40, were arrested on Monday., charged in connection with the death of their 12-year-old daughter, according to the Atascosa County Sheriff's Office. (Atascosa County Sheriff's Office)

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – The stepfather and mother charged in connection with the death of the woman’s 12-year-old daughter are scheduled to make a court appearance Wednesday in Atascosa County.

Gerald Gonzales, 40, and Denise Balbaneda, 36, were both arrested on Aug. 13 and booked into the Atascosa County Jail on a charge of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury by omission. Their bonds were set at $200,000 apiece.

Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward said Balbaneda called 911 from her home in Christine at 8:20 p.m. on Aug. 12 to report that her daughter, Miranda Sipps, was not breathing.

Balbaneda put Miranda in her vehicle and started driving toward a hospital in Jourdanton. Dispatchers advised Balbaneda to stop her vehicle and meet EMS at the intersection of Texas Highway 16 and FM 140, Atascosa County deputies said.

EMS treated Miranda as she was transported to Methodist Hospital Atascosa, where she was treated for an hour, but medical staff could not improve her condition. Miranda was pronounced dead at 9:55 p.m.

Investigators questioned Balbaneda and learned that Miranda received serious, life-threatening injuries on the afternoon of Aug. 8, Soward said.

The sheriff said Miranda’s injuries were life-threatening and put her in a state of unconsciousness.

Miranda, a Jourdanton ISD student, would have turned 13 later that month.

Gonzales and Balbaneda were released on bond a few days after their arrests.

Balbaneda was ordered to wear an ankle monitor following her release, as her bail bondsman required.

Both were in the courtroom Wednesday with attorneys present. Neither the pair nor their attorneys answered questions after the hearing.

It remains unclear how the pair plan to plead.

Zaria Oates headshot

Zaria Oates is a news reporter for KSAT 12. She joined in June 2024 from Memphis, where she worked at ABC24. Oates graduated from Clemens High School in Schertz and earned a journalism degree from the University of Oklahoma. She's passionate about learning, traveling and storytelling.

Robert Samarron headshot

