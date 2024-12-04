Skip to main content
Former congressional candidate Gina Ortiz Jones confirms run for mayor

Gina Ortiz Jones joins a growing list of candidates in the race for mayor.

Sean Talbot, Manager of Content and Coverage

Garrett Brnger, Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – Gina Ortiz Jones, who twice ran for the District 23 congressional seat, is entering the mayor’s race.

A spokesperson for her campaign confirmed the news to KSAT on Wednesday.

Ortiz Jones joined a growing list of candidates seeking to replace current Mayor Ron Nirenberg, who is not able to run again due to term limits. District 6

Councilwoman Melissa Cabello Havrda also announced she was running for mayor on Wednesday. District 8 Councilman Manny Peláez, District 4 Councilwoman Adriana Rocha Garcia, former Texas Secretary of State Rolando Pablos, and tech entrepreneur Beto Altamirano have indicated they will run for mayor.

She challenged Republican Tony Gonzales to represent Texas' 23rd District in 2018 and 2020.

In 2021, she was nominated and later confirmed as Under Secretary of the United States Air Force, the department’s second highest ranking official. She served in that capacity until March 2023.

In January 2024, Ortiz Jones founded the Find Out PAC. The organization was created to target three Republican Texas Supreme Court Justices who were up for reelection.

In a post on X, the PAC posted that it was dedicated to protecting reproductive freedom in Texas and called the three justices “extremists.”

A formal announcement expected on Thursday.

