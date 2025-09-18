🍔 Things to do this weekend: Texas Eats Food Festival, Paranormal Fest, Hello Kitty Cafe Truck

From cultural celebrations to food festivals, this weekend is packed with exciting events for you and your family to enjoy.

The Texas Eats Food Festival will feature more than 20 award-winning chefs on Saturday. Additionally, the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will also return to San Antonio on Saturday.

Take a look at all the things you can do this weekend in San Antonio:

Thursday, Sept. 18

OUTDOOR FAMILY FILM SERIES: The Mission Marquee Plaza will host a free movie screening of “ The Mission Marquee Plaza will host a free movie screening of “ Real Women Have Curves ” from 7-10:30 p.m.

AUTHOR VISITS AT THE TWIG BOOK SHOP: Author Michael Morales will share his new book, “ Author Michael Morales will share his new book, “ Every Color and Gold ,” at 5:30 p.m. at the Twig Book Shop.

Happening over the weekend:

FRONTLINE HEROES: First responders and health professionals will be able to get into the First responders and health professionals will be able to get into the San Antonio Zoo for free throughout September.

HAUNTED HOUSES: If visiting a scary attraction is on your fall bucket list, KSAT has compiled all the haunted houses happening this fall. Many of those haunted houses are opening up to the public in September. Those popular, scary attractions include the 13th Floor, Fright Fest at Six Flags Fiesta Texas and more. Click If visiting a scary attraction is on your fall bucket list, KSAT has compiled all the haunted houses happening this fall. Many of those haunted houses are opening up to the public in September. Those popular, scary attractions include the 13th Floor, Fright Fest at Six Flags Fiesta Texas and more. Click here to read a full list of those spooky attractions.

“REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES:” The Classic Theatre is presenting the first show of its 2025-26 season, “Real Women Have Curves.” Shows will run weekly until Oct. 5. For more information and tickets, click The Classic Theatre is presenting the first show of its 2025-26 season, “Real Women Have Curves.” Shows will run weekly until Oct. 5. For more information and tickets, click here

“SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET:” The Wonder Theatre’s latest mainstage production, “Sweeney Todd,” is a dramatically different take on the musical about a murderous barber. Performances run through Sept. 21. Click The Wonder Theatre’s latest mainstage production, “Sweeney Todd,” is a dramatically different take on the musical about a murderous barber. Performances run through Sept. 21. Click here for more information.

Friday, Sept. 19

HISPANIC HERITAGE: Pearl will host a free concert series to celebrate Pearl will host a free concert series to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 19.

Saturday, Sept. 20

FARMERS & ARTISANS MARKET: You can shop and stroll through the You can shop and stroll through the Farmers and Artisans Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

HELLO KITTY CAFE TRUCK: Hello Kitty fans can stop by North Star Mall for the Hello Kitty fans can stop by North Star Mall for the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday. The truck will be parked in the parking lot on the corner of the Loop 410 access road and McCollough Avenue.

OUTDOOR FAMILY FILM SERIES: Grab a chair and a blanket and head to the Mission Marquee Plaza for a free movie screening of “ Grab a chair and a blanket and head to the Mission Marquee Plaza for a free movie screening of “ In The Heights ” from 7-10:30 p.m.

PARANORMAL FEST: Curious Twins Paranormal will host its eighth annual Curious Twins Paranormal will host its eighth annual Paranormal Fest from 3-11 p.m. on Saturday at Victoria’s Black Swan Inn, located at 1006 Holbrook Road. For more information on a complete list of guest speakers, tickets and the festival schedule, click here

RHYTHM & BEATS: The Rock at La Cantera will host “ The Rock at La Cantera will host “ Rhythm & Beats ” at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

TEXAS EATS FOOD FESTIVAL: Enjoy an afternoon packed with flavor, live music and more during the Texas Eats Food Festival on Saturday. General admission is from 4-7 p.m., with VIP entry starting at 3 p.m. More than 20 award-winning chefs will be serving up their signature dishes, from smoky BBQ to creative twists on Texas classics.

THE STARLIGHTER: The music venue is celebrating four years on Saturday with an exciting lineup. The Lost Project, MyPilots, Lloronas and CNMN will perform at the The music venue is celebrating four years on Saturday with an exciting lineup. The Lost Project, MyPilots, Lloronas and CNMN will perform at the Starlighter . Doors open at 7:30 p.m.

WORLD TACO EATING CHAMPIONSHIP: Taco Cabana will host its first World Taco Eating Championship at noon on Saturday at Taco Cabana’s Austin Highway location to celebrate its 47th anniversary. Click Taco Cabana will host its first World Taco Eating Championship at noon on Saturday at Taco Cabana’s Austin Highway location to celebrate its 47th anniversary. Click here for more information.

Sunday, Sept. 21

AUTHOR VISITS AT THE TWIG BOOK SHOP: Author Mark Goldman will make an appearance at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Twig Book Shop. He will share Author Mark Goldman will make an appearance at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Twig Book Shop. He will share two children’s books , “Big Buck Gives, Saves and Spends” and “Little Penny Gives, Saves and Spends.”

