SAPD Chief McManus hilariously trolls ridiculous 911 calls

SAN ANTONIO - Police Chief William McManus wants to make something clear: SAPD does not stand for the San Antonio Plumbing Department nor does it stand for the San Antonio Pizza Department.

In a video shared on the San Antonio Police Department’s YouTube page, McManus read four legit 911 calls that were ultimately meant to be for the 411 non-emergency line.

The video was part of the department’s public safety announcement series to educate the community to not tie up the 9-1-1 line with non-emergency calls.

Here are some of the calls that were read in the video by McManus, who hilariously responded with his own comments.

“Hi, I’m on a carnival ride and the person behind me is puking.”

“You guys do such great work behind the scenes. I just called to say ‘I love you.’”

“Yes, I have a water leak in my house and I don’t know what to do …”

“Yes, hi, I’m starving, can I get a large pepperoni from the closest pizza joint?”

